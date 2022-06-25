The Orchestra of Northern New York will reach for the stars and touch on the triumph of democracy at four concerts, three under the stars, beginning Thursday in Watertown.
The ONNY will present “Adventures in Space!” at 8 p.m. Thursday in Thompson Park; 7 p.m. Friday at Paul Smith’s College; 7 p.m. next Saturday at Thousand Island Park on Wellesley Island and at 7:30 p.m. next Sunday at Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall in Potsdam.
The orchestra, in its 35th year, has never strung so many of its thematic concerts together. Its annual “pops” concerts around Independence Day have traditionally been associated with a theme, ranging from bluegrass to jazz. But there is one aspect of the concerts that never get old for conductor Kenneth B. Andrews, and that’s their salutes to freedom, especially when he leads the orchestra in the “Armed Forces Salute,” used to honor active duty and military veterans.
“It’s the piece where each of the military services are represented by the song and we ask that the veterans of each of those services, when they hear that song played, to stand and receive applause,” Mr. Andrews said. “Even though it’s a piece we do every year, I consider it one of the stalwarts in what we do. It’s always so moving. It never gets old to me, whether seeing veterans who are up in years or whether they are people still in uniform, men or women, locally, or from around the world.”
Following the national anthems of the U.S. and Canada, the concerts will kick off with a relatively new composition, “Fanfare for Democracy,” by Chicago-based James M. Stephenson. It premiered on Jan. 20, 2021 at the United States Capitol for the inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and vice-president Kamala D. Harris. The fanfare was originally performed by the United States Marine Band. Mr. Stephenson was inspired to write the music on Nov. 7, 2020 while reflecting on the election and the democratic process. Following its premiere, he asked an orchestra from each state to co-commission an orchestral version of “Fanfare for Democracy,” with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra the first to perform it in New York State.
“With all that’s going on in the world today, I thought this would be a great piece to do after ‘The Star Spangled Banner,’” Mr. Andrews said.
A composition traditionally performed by the ONNY at its July concerts, Peter I. Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” has been snuffed out for this year. This piece, sometimes accompanied by the firing of Howitzers at Thompson Park, was written in 1880 by the Russian composer to commemorate the country’s defense of Moscow against Napoleon’s army at the Battle of Borodino in 1812. The battle resulted in nearly 75,000 casualties.
“It became a symbol all over the world about aggression and defense of your homeland,” Mr. Andrews said of the overture. “It was always seen as a beacon for that.”
But looking at recent events in the world, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Mr. Andrews opted out of performing the piece again.
“I have my own very strong feelings of what’s going on, but I’m not trying with the orchestra to make a political statement,” he said. “I just don’t think that was wise for this summer.”
In the place of “1812 Overture,” the ONNY will perform the patriotic “Finlandia.” Jean Sibelius (1865-1957) wrote “Finlandia” in 1899 as a protest against the “Russification” of Finland. Sweden ceded Finland to Russia in 1809 after a war. The country declared independence in 1917.
“‘Finlandia’ is used as a symbol of freedom all over the world,” Mr. Andrews said. “I thought it would be a great way to end the concert. It’s primarily used as a work for heroism and a sense of peace. It’s also in a lot of hymnals. It’s a beautiful piece.”
Despite the lack of the “1812 Overture,” Howitzers could still make an appearance at the Thompson Park concert. Mr. Andrews said they could be used during “Stars and Stripes Forever” and/or at the rousing conclusion of “Finlandia.”
spacing out
The “Adventures in Space” tunes will be a classical and modern mix. The space tunes will launch in the first half with “Also Sprach Zarathustra” by German composer Richard Strauss (1864-1949). The composition may perhaps be best known from Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 film, “2001: A Space Odyssey.”
The first half of the concerts will conclude with “Jupiter” from the orchestral suite “The Planets” by English composer Gustav Holst (1874-1934).
“It’s one of the most played and most well-known works in classical literature,” Mr. Andrews said.
In 2017, the orchestra performed the entire “Planets” suite.
The second half of the concert will feature the following iconic “Space” tunes from Hollywood movies:
“Imperial March” from “Star Wars”; selections from “Apollo 13” and “Star Trek” through the years.
Mr. Andrews has also included the more recent theme from the “Star Wars” franchise: The theme from “The Mandalorian.” The series is seen on Disney Plus.
“It’s just a short theme and I think it will be kind of fun,” Mr. Andrews said. “It shows where ‘Star Wars’ has gone.”
