State 2022 fall foliage, travel season begins

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul recently announced the start of New York state’s 2022 fall foliage and travel season, highlighted by the return of I LOVE NY’s Fall Foliage Reports and a new I LOVE NY broadcast and digital marketing campaign to showcase popular fall activities and attractions.

I LOVE NY is also collaborating with the state’s network of heritage tourism destinations on this year’s Path Through History Weekend, scheduled for Oct. 8 to 10, which will feature special events at the state’s historic sites.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.