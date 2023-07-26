State fair tickets go on sale today, including ‘frequent fairgoer’ pass

GEDDES — Tickets for the 2023 New York State Fair go on sale at 9 a.m. today, including a new pass for “frequent fairgoers.”

A general admission ticket to the fair is $6. Parking costs $10 per vehicle. Children 12 and under get in free. So do seniors 65 and older.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.