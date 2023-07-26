State fair tickets go on sale today, including ‘frequent fairgoer’ pass

GEDDES — Tickets for the 2023 New York State Fair go on sale at 9 a.m. today, including a new pass for “frequent fairgoers.”
A general admission ticket to the fair is $6. Parking costs $10 per vehicle. Children 12 and under get in free. So do seniors 65 and older.
The frequent fairgoer ticket is geared toward people who plan to go to the fair four times or more during its 13-day run. The ticket is $20 and is good for admission every day of the fair. It’s only available online.
Tickets will be sold online at nysfair.ny.gov, by phone at 1-800-514-3849 or at the gates during the fair at kiosks.
The $6 admission marks a return to pre-pandemic prices approved this year by state lawmakers (tickets were $3 in 2021 and 2022). Parking was $5 last year and will double this year. Gov. Kathy Hochul recommended the price increases in her annual budget.
The fair’s gates and parking lots will again be cashless this year — you cannot purchase parking or entry with cash.
The fair starts Wednesday, Aug. 23, and runs through Monday, Sept. 4 at the NYS Fairgrounds in Geddes.
