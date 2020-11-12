WATERTOWN — The coronavirus isn’t taking all the Fa-la-la-la out of Watertown’s holiday parade this year.
The city will host a drive-thru holiday parade from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, along Black River Parkway.
Holiday revelers can enjoy the parade from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles while the city will “Deck The Parkway!”
Under the bright lights of Deck The Parkway, the city will hold a drive-thru, reverse parade style-event.
Stationary floats will adorn the parkway, appropriately spaced, and the public is welcome to drive through slowly and enjoy the view.
The city is taking these steps to keep parade-goers safe during the pandemic. The city usually hosts a parade that travels into Public Square and ends at Black River Parkway.
Entrance to Deck The Parkway will be from Coffeen Street only with all traffic moving in an eastbound direction on Black River Parkway.
After passing all the floats, traffic will exit the event onto Mill Street.
For safety reasons, access to the event will be limited to private motor vehicles only, and guests must remain in their vehicles at all times.
Additionally, the speed limit within Deck The Parkway will be 10 mph.
Black River Parkway will close to all traffic at 5 p.m. to facilitate setup and will open at 6 p.m. for the stationary parade.
Following the event, Black River Parkway will close again briefly to allow floats to exit and will reopen shortly thereafter.
Traffic bound for other destinations that does not wish to experience the event should seek alternate routes.
Anyone wishing to enter a float into Deck The Parkway should contact parade coordinator, Stan Zaremba, at 315-416-1087.
The city is asking that all entrants decorate their floats for the holiday season and include holiday lights.
Vehicles will drive by the driver’s side of the float, so all floats should focus their decorating on that side. No vans, utility vehicles, wreckers or dump trucks permitted without tasteful Christmas decorations, or an attached decorated float.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis, Deck The Parkway will take the place of the annual Christmas parade that traditionally occurs on Public Square.
It’s the city’s sincere hope that a traditional parade will be possible in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.