CLAYTON — Two artists with a devoted local following are having their works displayed at the Thousand Islands Arts Center.
“The Art of Doug Drumm & Mark Tollner” opened Wednesday and runs through July 13. An opening reception is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 at the center.
“Thousand Islands Arts Center is honored to present these two incredibly gifted artists and their extensive body of work,” Leslie Rowland, executive director of the TIAC said in a news release. “Both have been had their work in our ‘Along the River’s Edge’ exhibition for many years, and their work has always attracted a devoted following.”
Mr. Drumm is a self-trained artist based in the Thousand Islands region and has been working at his craft since 1975. His love for adventure, wildlife and repurposing materials has been the main inspiration behind his artwork. The goal his creations has always been to preserve interesting stories and history in a way that can be enjoyed by all.
He started off with projects for his own enjoyment, but over the years it caught on organically with people from all over the world who share an appreciation for art and beauty. His primary medium is wood, however he also works with steel, clay, barbed wire and stone, all of which he sources himself.
One art form Mr. Drumm specializes in is gyotaku paintings. It involves making a print of a fish by covering its body with ink or paint, placing a piece of thin paper over it, and rubbing the paper against the contours of the fish. Details such as the eye are often added by hand to the print. He has found other inspiration ranging from a piece of furniture created from a salvaged dairy barn in upstate New York and sculpture made with driftwood discovered on a beach in Costa Rica.
People often stop to look and touch the welded steel sculptures created by Mr. Tollner. They are fascinated by the texture that he creates using visual tension and movement using only a MIG welder. He has been an artist all his life and started as an abstract painter, focused on large-scale non-objective oil paintings. A hunter and fisherman, his passion for realism and the outdoors inspires many of his landscape paintings. He is an avid reader of military history — an interest that was inspired by his late father — which has influenced the subject of many of his sculptural works.
Mr. Tollner has been a high school art teacher for over 30 years and holds a master of science degree in education. He and his family split their time between two homes in Grand Island, N.Y., and Cape Vincent. He has participated in numerous art shows and has many of his pieces in museum and private collections. Mr. Tollner was chosen by Art Voice Magazine in 2010 as one of Buffalo’s top five sculptors.
The details
n WHAT: “The Art of Doug Drumm & Mark Tollner” exhibit.
n WHERE: Thousand Islands Arts Center, 314 John St., Clayton.
n WHEN: June 22 through July 13. An opening reception is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 at the center.
n COST: Admission to the exhibition is complementary to all TIAC members and $5 for non-members. There is no charge for the opening reception. TIAC is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. week days and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, beginning June 25.
