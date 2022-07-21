Sterling Brownell to perform July 24

OSCEOLA - From 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, the North American Fiddler’s Hall of Fame and Museum at 1121 Comins Road in Osceola will host Sterling Brownell at their free concert.
Brownell has been a musician all of his life. He took his first fiddle lessons with Sharon Clemens, Osceola, at the age of eight. Soon, he began playing with the Fiddln’ Future chapter of the New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers Association, continuing his studies with Fiddlers Hall of Fame member Jackie Hobbs, Lorraine. Brownell began his classical studies with Fausta Posta of Lyons Falls. He attends Fredonia School of Music, studying for a bachelor of arts in music with a focus in technology. Among his current projects is a debut album.
The museum and hall of fame are open whenever there is a sponsored program at the site. The pavilion, with seating and dance floor, may be enclosed in inclement weather. There are picnic tables on the adjoining brick patio. A children’s play area is located for easy supervision. In the absence of a food vendor, beverages and pre-packaged snacks are available for purchase.
Free parking is available on the left side of the shared driveway. The site is pet-free, smoke free, drug and alcohol free.
The Sunday Concert Series is made possible by the NYS Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the NYS Legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.