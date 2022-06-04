Sterling Nature Center Inspiration Festival to celebrate 25th anniversary

STERLING - This year’s Inspiration: Festival of Arts and Nature is scheduled for Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5. The Friends of the Sterling Nature Center will celebrate their 25th anniversary and the construction of the new interpretative center.
The theme of the two-day event will be “Reminiscing” as they look back at their roots and recognize the many people who have made the center a reality.
Saturday’s event from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. will feature a photo exhibit of the property’s history, the dedication of an Herbarium in honor of longtime board member, Don Cox, and guided tours of the construction project. The main emphasis, however, will be a reception at noon which will provide an opportunity for community members and officials to reminisce about the progress from the early struggles against a proposed nuclear plant to a flourishing county park and nature center that draws thousands of visitors a year.
Sunday’s program from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. will resemble the traditional Inspiration with music, arts and crafts, and children’s activities. This year’s entertainment draws from local musicians who have long supported the center. Jeff Sawyer and friends will headline the music with a playlist from rock to jazz to old favorites. Local hammered dulcimer wizard, Dan Duggan, will be back with longtime collaborator, Dan Berggren. New this year, will be the sounds of Sterling’s own Ukuladies.
In addition to the music, there will be arts and crafts vendors, an art show featuring local artists, a silent auction/raffle, a food booth, and a children’s activity tent.
For more information contact the center at 315-947-6143 or snc@cayugacounty.us
