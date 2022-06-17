Steve Jacobi to perform June 19

OSCEOLA - Steve Jacobi of Equinunk, Pa. will be the featured performer at the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 19. Pianist Dale Teeple will accompany Jacobi at the free concert at 1121 Comins Road in Osceola.
Jacobi and Teeple have been playing music together for over 40 years as members of the group “The Old Time Fiddlers” and the band “Fiddlin Around”. Because of their dedication to preserving the art form of fiddling, they are performing as a duo called “The Tune Keepers”. They have a repertoire of hundreds of tunes from many parts of the world, including Canadian and many styles of American fiddling. They like to take their audience on a voyage into the world of fiddling.
Jacobi is a five-time champion of his age class in the prestigious fiddling contest in Pembroke, Ontario, Canada. He also has won numerous contests in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey.
Teeple was raised in a musical family where, at an early age, he learned piano from his mother. He’s developed a beautiful style of piano accompaniment, being influenced by some of the top players in Canada.
There is plenty of free seating in the pavilion at the Hall of Fame site. Picnic tables are available on the brick patio. There is a dance floor in the pavilion. The Hall of Fame and museum are open during performances. Free parking is available on the left side of the shared driveway, on the side closest to the museum. The site is pet free, smoke free and alcohol free.
While New York State Old Tyme Fiddler’s Association (NYSOTFA) is seeking a vendor for the kitchen, pre-packaged snacks will be available. If interested in the kitchen position and/or need driving directions, check the webpage, www.nysotfa.com or the Facebook page, New York State Old Tyme Fiddler’s Assn.
The NYSOTFA summer concert series is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the NYS Legislature.
The concert by the Oswego Valley Chapter of the NNYSOTFA will be preceded by lessons in square dance and line dancing, starting at noon.
