Steve Standish and Katie Gerth manage production of “Dearly Departed”

OSWEGO - Steve Standish loves community theater and the Oswego Players, Inc. is a favorite place for him. He has been a member, actor, stage manager, and officer on the board of directors during his time with the group. Standish said, “It’s about having fun.”
This time around, Standish has been tapped as stage manager for the production of “Dearly Departed” and as such is playing an important role. He spends his time at rehearsals following the script, prompting the actors when necessary and giving constructive feedback at the end of each scene. And when the production opens he will be responsible for getting actors in their places and props where they belong.
By his side is Theater Arts Youth Academy (TAYA) member Katie Gerth, who also loves theater and has played numerous roles in the TAYA. A recent graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton, Gerth will attend Keuka College in the fall.
“Dearly Departed” plays at 7:30 p.m. on Aug 6, 7, 13 and 14 and at 2 p.m. on Aug. 8 and 15 in the Francis Marion Brown Theater, 30 Barbara Donahue Dr., Oswego.
Admission for adults is $15; seniors and students $10.
Reservation for this production can only be made by calling the Oswego Players’ box office at 315-343-5138.
For more information log onto: oswegoplayers.org
