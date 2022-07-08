‘Stranger Things’ spinoff series, stage play in the works

“Stranger Things” fans won’t have to leave the Upside Down any time soon.
A live-action spinoff series and a “Stranger Things” stage play are both in development, Netflix announced.
Few details about either project were included in the announcement, which says the spinoff show will be “based on an original idea” by franchise creators Ross and Matt Duffer.
The stage play, too, will be set “within the world and mythology” of “Stranger Things,” Netflix said.
Netflix debuted the first seven episodes of “Stranger Things” Season 4 in May, and released the season’s final two episodes last week.
A fifth and final season of the popular supernatural show has been picked up by the streaming service but doesn’t have a release date yet.
The 1980s-set series centers on strange phenomena that wreak havoc in the Hawkins, Ind., after portals to an alternate dimension are opened.
The Duffer Brothers previously teased in February that there are “many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things” beyond the main series.
