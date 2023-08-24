Stroll 2023 (8.5 Ã— 11 in) - 1

The seventh annual Stroll on Broadway music festival will take place Saturday in Cape Vincent. Provided photo

 PhotoGraphics by Stacie Luchini

CAPE VINCENT — The Cape Vincent Arts Council host its seventh “Stroll on Broadway” music festival on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

The event will run all day with dozens of outdoor musical performances on porches and patios of the businesses along Broadway Street.

