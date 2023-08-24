CAPE VINCENT — The Cape Vincent Arts Council host its seventh “Stroll on Broadway” music festival on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
The event will run all day with dozens of outdoor musical performances on porches and patios of the businesses along Broadway Street.
The event also will also have sidewalk sales, an artist market, free children’s entertainment, face painting, games and more from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the village green.
Some of the musicians include Tas Cru & Mary Ann Casale, Loren Barrigar, Louis Watterson, Midnight Ryders, Dog Hill Road, The Flanigans, Quill & Plow, The Schmoovers, Garland City Fiddlers, Peg Dolan, Shannon & Joseph Foy, Gabriel Shepherd, Sarah Parker Ada, Emma Bee, Gary Walts, and Chris Jones.
The last performer will be beginning at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.
