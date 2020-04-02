WATERTOWN — A program of the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County is hoping to tap into the artistry of area students while spreading an appreciation for law enforcement.
The Child Fatality Review Team is based at the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County, 418 Washington St. It’s funded by a state grant from the Office of Children and Family Services.
The review team is hosting an art contest for children in four age groups: 3 to 5, 6 to 9, 10 to 14 and 15 to 18. The theme of the contest is “Law Enforcement Appreciation.”
“Right now, with the kids being home, this gives them a little bit of an opportunity to do something more colorful,” said Jenna M. Ellinger, Child Fatality Review Team coordinator.
“The news is surrounded with negatives and this gives the kids a chance to do a little something more fun.”
Students are invited to draw, color or paint an image representing law enforcement. Winners will have their art displayed in a frame in either the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Ogdensburg Police Department or St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.
Submissions must be entered by Monday, April 13.
“Our team deals with age ranges from birth to age 18,” said Ms. Ellinger. “So this kind of incorporates the age groups we deal with and it gives us a chance to incorporate the law enforcement that we deal with.”
The Child Fatality Review Team was first funded in 2019, Ms. Ellinger said. But it never really got off the ground. A person who served as director relocated shortly after taking the job.
“By the time she got acclimated to the position, she didn’t really get a chance to do much outreach,” said Ms. Ellinger, who has been the team’s coordinator since February.
The team explores causes of children’s deaths and provides community outreach to prevent such tragedies.
“When there’s a child fatality, we are notified from whatever agency is involved with the death, whether it be CPS (Child Protective Services) and/or law enforcement,” Ms. Ellinger said. “Typically it’s both, because anytime there’s a death, usually CPS does get involved.”
The “team,” Ms. Ellinger said, consists of about 25 people from Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties consisting of law enforcement, medical examiners, pediatricians, first responders and district attorneys.
“I notify the team and throughout the investigation into the child’s death, the team members will notify me of any updates that they receive surrounding how the child died or why the child died,” Ms. Ellinger said.
For example, she said a child may have died from “unsafe sleep” practices.
“We’d review how that child passed away and then we’ll take that information and implement ways in the community so that a child doesn’t pass away due to those circumstances moving forward.”
An example of “unsafe sleep” Ms. Ellinger said, would be if a baby is placed on a couch, left unattended, and the baby would roll in between the couch cushions.
Her job is a mixture of tragedy and hope.
“Especially now, it’s not a pleasurable job right away,” Ms. Ellinger said. “Because it’s such a new post, we’re kind of taking all the deaths that have happened within the past five years and looking at them. Most of them are related to unsafe sleep. But some of the other deaths I’ve looked at so far are suicides, teen driving and ATV accidents. It’s just kind of looking at it and seeing what can be done moving forward.”
She added, “It will be more rewarding down the road when we see those statistics drop. Right now, it’s very reactive. Obviously, my goal is to make it more of a proactive position. But right now, we’re being very reactive because it’s so new.’
Ms. Ellinger has personal experience in the tragedy of a child’s death. In 2014, she founded Heartbeats for Madden, named after her 8-month-old son. He was at a babysitter’s house when he was put down for a nap. According to an essay that she wrote on the Heartbeats for Madden Facebook page, Madden “was placed to sleep on the day care provider’s bed, surrounded by pillows and blankets with a bottle for his nap. He began to choke on his bottle and tried to escape from this, and when he rolled over he became unable to get enough oxygen due to the environment he was in.”
He died later at a Syracuse hospital.
Heartbeats for Madden is an established foundation under the Northern New York Community Foundation.
n n n
Art contest submissions are being accepted through Monday, April 13. Images must be submitted on a 8-inch-by-10-inch format. The art pieces should be scanned or emailed to jennae@vacjc.com or postal mailed to her at Victims Assistance Center, 418 Washington St., Watertown, N.Y., 13601.
Included with the image should be the name of the artist, age, name of parent or guardian and phone number.
