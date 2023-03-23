Submit scripts to playwriting contest

OSWEGO - The Oswego Players, Inc. are accepting one-act scripts for the Donald J. McCann Memorial Playwriting Contest until Thursday, June 15.
The contest is free and open to anyone 18 years or older and lives in one of the following counties: Cortland, Cayuga, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego.
Cash prizes will be awarded and the winning play may be presented at the Frances Marion Brown Theatre in the Oswego Civic Arts Center the following spring.
For a prospectus, which explains the contest guidelines, contact the following email address: Osweplay@Yahoo.com
