Submit scripts to playwriting contest

Pictured from left are: Emil Christmann and Gina Mazzoli in a scene from “Crimes of Passion” by local playwright Nicholas Gentile.

OSWEGO - The Oswego Players, Inc. are accepting one-act scripts for the Donald J. McCann Memorial Playwriting Contest until Thursday, June 15.

The contest is free and open to anyone 18 years or older and lives in one of the following counties: Cortland, Cayuga, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego.

