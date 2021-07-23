Summer Bash carnival event at Breitbeck Park July 29-31

OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow announced the city of Oswego will host a three-day public event at Breitbeck Park featuring carnival rides, games, food concessions, children’s activities, retail vendors, beer and wine garden and live music. The event, scheduled for July 29 through July 31, will act as a smaller substitute event for Harborfest, which was cancelled earlier this year, for the second consecutive year due to COVID-19.
“The city of Oswego is proud to host a “Summer Bash” festival at Breitbeck Park to bring some excitement to our community following the cancellation of Harborfest earlier this year,” said Mayor Barlow. “The Breitbeck Summer Bash will focus on children’s activities and carnival rides to give families a weekend full of excitement, while also bringing live music and a wine and beer garden available in the park for adults. While the event is certainly much smaller than our traditional Harborfest, it is important to give families fun events to attend throughout the summer as we work to restore all of our large, annual events for 2022.”
2021 Summer Bash Carnival at Breitbeck Park Schedule
Thursday, July 29
5-10 p.m. – Carnival Rides, Games and Food by Ontario Amusements
5–8 p.m. – Live Butterfly Garden Display
5-10 p.m. – Wine and Beer Garden by Southern Fare
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Mike Shiel
7:30-10 p.m. – Live music featuring Tink Bennett and Tailor Made
Friday, July 30
5-10 p.m. – Carnival Rides, Games and Food by Ontario Amusements
5-8 p.m. – Live Butterfly Garden display
5-10 p.m. – Wine and Beer Garden by Southern Fare
5-7 p.m. – Live Music by Bryan Syrell
7:30-10 p.m. – Live music featuring The SkyCoasters
Saturday, July 31
1-5 p.m. Carnival Rides, Games and Food by Ontario Amusements (carnival closes for break and refuel from 5-6 p.m.)
1-8 p.m. – Live Butterfly Garden Display, Magician, Animal encounters
3-5 p.m. – Live music with Kenna Dee
5-10 p.m. – Animal encounters, fire dancers, strolling attractions, retail vendors
5-10 p.m. – Wine and Beer Garden by Southern Fare
5-8 p.m. – Live music with Dave Hawthorne
6-10 p.m. - Carnival Rides, Games and Food by Ontario Amusements
8-10 p.m. – Live music featuring the Domicolo-Barlow Band
Ontario Amusements will be running a $20 all-you-can-ride wristband special each night. The carnival will be located on the west end of Breitbeck Park in the Liberty Street loop and the city bandstand and beer garden will be located near the Breitbeck pavilion. The city of Oswego’s nearby water playground splashpad will be open throughout the weekend with additional water slide inflatables set up through the weekend.
