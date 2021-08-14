LOUISVILLE — After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the town of Louisville’s annual Summer Bash is back again this year.
The event is scheduled for Aug. 20 to 22, with the majority of the events taking place at the Ray Hurlbut Community Center.
“We have a full weekend, and I hope we have something for everybody,” said Town Clerk Joanne Cameron, who serves on the Louisville Summer Bash Committee.
The Summer Bash kicks off with an ice cream social, duck race and Cruz-In sponsored by the Louisville Lions Club from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 20. That will be held at the Louisville Fire Station No. 1 on the corner of County Routes 36 and 39.
“I expect it to be pretty popular this year, especially with the fact that everyone’s so happy to get out and visit together for a change,” Ms. Cameron said.
The fun returns on Aug. 21, starting with a four-person golf scramble starting at 12:30 p.m. at The River Course at Louisville Landing Recreation. The cost is $50 per person, which includes golf, a cart, chicken barbecue and prizes.
“People can call the golf course to sign up for that. That’s $50 a person, but that includes our chicken barbecue and prizes. We tried to keep that very reasonable. We want to make things as affordable as we can or free to get people out there,” she said.
A number of activities start at 1 p.m. An eat-in or take-out chicken barbecue will be available for $12 per dinner. Games for kids, water slide, bounce house and obstacle course, all free, will be set up.
A corn hole tournament for teams of two adults over the age of 18 also kicks off at 1 p.m. That’s open to the first 32 teams to sign up. The tournament is double-elimination style and teams are guaranteed two games. Registration of $40 can be done at the town office or community center. Call Dewey LaValley at 315-769-8206 or 315-250-6551 for more information.
The afternoon also includes Stewart’s ice cream stand sales to benefit Boy Scout Troop No. 41; pull tab sales to benefit the Rod and Gun Club; a concession stand serving hamburgers, hot dogs, fries and drinks until 5 p.m., with sales benefiting Louisville Helping Hands; a River Myst Winery Slushies stand; In-Law Brewing stand; and A. Cappione refreshments stand.
“There will be plenty of food and drink,” Ms. Cameron said.
St. Lawrence Art Gallery and Supply will hold a craft vendors sale. Along with that, a raffle sponsored by St. Lawrence Art Gallery and Supply craft vendors to benefit the Summer Bash Committee will be held. Tickets can be purchased at the store, 14500 state Highway 37, ahead of Aug. 21 or on the field that day. Winners don’t need to be present to win.
“They got together and they were like, ‘You know, we would donate for a raffle, each of us a piece of our art and put the proceeds toward the Summer Bash,’” she said.
Music begins at 2 p.m. with SFM Band, followed by bed races at 2:30 p.m., a belly dancing demonstration at 5 p.m., Easy Street Band at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks from Majestic Fireworks at 9 p.m.
“Waddington is letting us borrow their bandshell (for the concerts), so we have a fancy place for it all to happen. They also let us borrow their beds each year for the bed races,” Ms. Cameron said.
Food will also be available for sale from the Italian Affair Food Truck and Pig & Moo Food Truck starting at 5 p.m.
Rounding out the Summer Bash on Aug. 22 are a 9:15 a.m. church service at Louisville Community Church, 885 County Route 39, and a community picnic cooked by the town board, featuring hamburgers, hot dogs and place settings. Because of Department of Health regulations, guests are asked to bring a dish for their table if they desire.
