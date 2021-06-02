Summer comes to CNY Arts Center

FULTON - CNY Arts Center announced the return of traditional summer programming with the Ninth Annual Arty Day Camp running July 26-Aug. 20 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. The weekly Arts Market in downtown Fulton will open June 5 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Arty Day Camp registration is now open for the summer camp that, along with art, will also offer woodworking, sculpting, music, theatre, creative writing, cooking and more. Family discounts and scholarships are available with online registration at CNYArtsCenter.com.
Arts Market hosts art vendors along the sidewalks between the Arts Center at 121 Cayuga St., and the farmer’s market in the Dollar General parking lot on Route 481. Artists with handmade, original art and local vendors will be set up for shopping and strolling.
There is still room for art vendors to have space at the Arts Market. Recruiting will continue all summer long for the market which will run through Sept. 4. For information on reserving a spot, vendors should contact Mary Simmons, Arts Market coordinator, at MSim621@gmail.com.
The Arts Market will expand on July 10 to a block party featuring music, food, prizes and more when the Arts Center celebrates its 10th anniversary. A talent show is being arranged with a top prize of $100. If the weather is rainy, festivities will move indoors.
For talent show specifics, contact artistic director Adam Schmidtmann at adams.CNYArtsCenter@gmail.com
For more information, visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-2787.
