‘Summer Days, Summer Nights’ opens Friday

CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands Arts Center, home of the Handweaving Museum, will host the exhibit “Summer Days, Summer Nights” by Margie Hughto Friday through Aug. 14, at the center, 314 John St.
“TIAC is honored to present Margie’s amazing body of work,” said Leslie Rowland, executive director of TIAC, in a news release. “In addition to her incredible ceramic pieces, she has a stunning collection of handmade paper and prints that will be on display and for sale.”
Ms. Hughto’s ceramic work is characterized by her use of slabs, interlocking and overlapping to create colorful murals. She is an internationally recognized ceramic artist and Syracuse University Professor of ceramics and has been involved in numerous commissioned artworks and several architectural public artworks. Her most notable public art project was commissioned by the Metropolitan Transit Authority of New York City for the Cortlandt Street subway station at the World Trade Tower II.
The opening reception will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Admission to the exhibition is complimentary to all TIAC members and $5 for non-members. There is no charge for the opening reception.
“Summer Days. Summer Nights” is supported by Jane and Bob Hampton, Cyril Mouaikel/RBC Wealth Management and Twin Trees Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.