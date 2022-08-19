Summer Family Fun Day on Aug. 21 commemorates Children’s Civic Pride Day

The Oswego County Historical Society will host its annual Summer Family Fun Day from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21 on the lawn of the Richardson-Bates House Museum at 135 E. Third St., Oswego. Games, prizes, ice-cream sundaes and a scavenger hunt will be the highlights. A yard sale opportunity is included. Pictured are children playing one of the many vintage lawn games during its last event. For more information contact the museum at 315-343-1342.

OSWEGO - Games, prizes, ice cream sundaes and a scavenger hunt of the Richardson-Bates House Museum will all take place from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21 at the annual Summer Family Fun Day. The public is invited to take part in this summer activity for children and adults alike on the lawn of the museum at 135 E. Third St., Oswego.

More than a century ago this civic pride day idea for the community began. In August of 1918, Norman and Florence Bates were living in the Richardson-Bates House with their four young children: Betty, Norman Jr., Sally and Max. This was during World War I, where communities across the country were showing patriotic support for the American soldiers. Norman Sr. was a prominent businessman and civic leader in Oswego. He was chosen the chairman of the United War Fund drive and other causes during the war.

