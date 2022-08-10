Summer Festival Aug.12-13

Volunteers working together to prepare the food for the Summer Festival.

OSWEGO - Christ the Good Shepherd Parish in Oswego will host their annual Summer Festival from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12 and from 10 a.m-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. The festival will be held at Christ the Good Shepherd located at 134 E. Fifth St. in Oswego.

Featured, will be a huge White Elephant sale, basket raffles, cake booth, variety booth, kiddy land, chuck-a-luck and pull tabs. Raffle tickets for money prized of $1,500, $500, $250 and a handmade quilt are available for pre-sale and purchase the day of the festival.

