Summer Festival Aug.12-13

OSWEGO - Christ the Good Shepherd Parish in Oswego will host their annual Summer Festival from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12 and from 10 a.m-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. The festival will be held at Christ the Good Shepherd located at 134 E. Fifth St. in Oswego.
Featured, will be a huge White Elephant sale, basket raffles, cake booth, variety booth, kiddy land, chuck-a-luck and pull tabs. Raffle tickets for money prized of $1,500, $500, $250 and a handmade quilt are available for pre-sale and purchase the day of the festival.
