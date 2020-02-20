Summertime fun on a winter’s night

OSWEGO – The Oswego YMCA will take people back to warmer months and all the fun of summertime lawn games when they offer a trifecta of friendly team competition during the TriathLAWN Game Competition from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.
The tournament for ages 16 and over features an NCAA bracket-style competition, food, music, raffles and prizes. Two player teams will compete in three lawn games including Cornhole, Ladderball and Kan Jam. The top three teams will be eligible for prizes.
“We wanted to offer an alternative activity to our community on a Friday night,” said Trish Levine, Oswego YMCA Health and Wellness Director. “It’s all about fun, friends and food,” added Levine. Competitors can eat food provided by the Oswego Sub Shop, GJP Italian Eatery and Hella Taco. Levine and YMCA board member Brad Parcella are working together to organize the event. Prizes include certificates to area restaurants and service providers.
The event is open to everyone in the community age 16 and over and teams may register at the Y or online at oswegoymca.org. All equipment is provided. Registration must be completed by Monday, Feb. 24.
The Oswego YMCA is located at 265 W. First St., Oswego. For more information, call (315) 342-6082 or visit www.oswegoymca.org.
