Sun printing to be offered at AAO

OSWEGO - The Art Association of Oswego (AAO) will a new Focus Class as part of their Art For YOUth program. The class will run for four weeks, meeting once a week, and are open to children ages eight to 12. The total cost of the class is $30 per child, which includes $25 for tuition and $5 for materials. All materials will be provided by the instructor.
In sun printing, students will create prints using nature objects and the sun. They will also have the option of making prints of their very own drawings. The class will meet 10 a.m.-noon Fridays, July 26, and Aug. 2, 9, and 16 at the AAO.
The class will be taught by Kelly Jackson. Jackson graduated from SUNY Oswego with a bachelors degree in fine arts. She is also continuing her education with a master’s in teaching art.
Registration is now open. To register, or for more information, visit https:// www.oswegoarts.org/youth-classes/.
