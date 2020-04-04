As Mike Bova maintains his patriotic social distance while hunkering down with family at his Utica-area home during the COVID-19 crisis, the Watertown native, a comedian by trade, tries to look on the bright side of the situation.
“I look at life like this: You never know what’s going to happen tomorrow — what door you’re going to open,” he said.
In the past year or so, doors to comedy clubs and other venues around the nation have opened wide for Mike and his touring partner, Ernesto “Big Ern” Galano, as they present The Big and Tall Comedy Tour.
But just as the tour was getting ready to roll with its most ambitious schedule to date, the COVID-19 crisis hit, halting all forms of public entertainment across the country. The Big and Tall Comedy Tour had been scheduled to stop April 2 at Immaculate Heart Central High School for a benefit for the Watertown zoo. It’s been rescheduled for Sept. 11.
“Because of everything that happened, we had to cancel shows and refund tickets, which is never a good thing,” Mike, a 1983 graduate of Watertown High School, said in a phone interview. “The people who book us pay a deposit and they’ve been gracious enough to say, ‘We don’t want to cancel the show. We just want to reschedule it.’”
The March through June Big and Tall Comedy Show acts have been pushed to the fall.
“The shows that we had planned in the fall, which was a big part of our 20 states, 20 stages at major cities in America, bigger venues, that’s been pushed to 2021 now,” Mike said.
All tour stops are designed to raise money for veterans. In late winter, the tour had stops from Niagara Falls to South Carolina.
“It’s a two-fold purpose for us,” Mike said. “We’re out there to make people laugh, and we raise money for veterans.”
Mike is the son of the late Michael A. and Grace B. (Gross) Bova of Watertown. His brother, Tony, and sister, Kathy Lettiere, live in Watertown. Another sister, Mary Jane Alaburda, lives in Palm Bay, Fla.
Mike has lived in the greater Utica area since 1994. He began his comedy career in 2012 with a show at Savory Downtown, Watertown. His jobs have included retail and newspaper advertising. He’s also a co-founder of the Madison County Courier. Last summer, he quit his job as morning show host and sales director at 95.5 FM, The Heat Phoenix Radio, Utica, to focus solely on comedy.
“The comedy really started to take off, where people would just be knocking on my doors to do a show. I decided to jump in with both feet,” Mike said. “Most comedians, they work a (day) job. I wanted to legitimately call myself a comedian, and the only way to do that is to do it full time.”
That career move made it easier when people asked him what he did for a living.
“When people ask me, ‘So, what do you do for a living?’ I go, ‘I’m a comedian.’ And they’re like, ‘Ya -- me too.’ I’m like, ‘No, I’m a stand-up comedian.’ And they say, ‘That’s pretty cool.’”
Mike could have never imagined his current career path years ago while a student at WHS.
“Part of it was nerves and part of it was my brain working too fast,” Mike said. “I was a stutterer. I stuttered all through school. I hated reading out loud in class.”
Mike recalled the day when stuttering no longer became an issue. His pastor at Redeemer Church, Utica, suggested he give a “testimony” about his success at a men’s wear company he worked for in New Hartford, which set a national sales record for the chain.
“So he gets me on stage, puts the microphone in front of me and I was like, ‘Holy God!’ Our church at the time seated like 600 people and was packed. But as soon as I started to get the first couple of words out, and said something funny that got a laugh, I was like ‘Oh, I like this.’ The pastor went to grab the microphone and I went, ‘I got this, man.’ That was the beginning of performing.”
“I have no fear and don’t stutter anymore,” Mike said. “Little by little it just kind of worked out of me. I’m never nervous before a show. Ever. It’s amazing.”
In 2017, Mike toured the nation with comedian and actor Marc Price, putting on their “Awkward Adult Years” tour. Mr. Price played Skippy on the NBC television show, “Family Ties.” Mike was a big fan of the show.
“If someone were to tell me way back when, ‘You’re going to be a comedian, and you’re going to be on tour with Marc Price,’ I would have told them they were absolutely insane,” Mike said. “And look at where we are.”
On stage, Mike mixes his stand-up comedy, much of it observational, with song parodies, where he also shows his guitar skills. His musical inspirations include his brother, Tony.
“My brother was in a band a long time ago in Watertown, called Sunny Day. He was also an incredible Elvis impersonator. I was a little roadie and he started off teaching me how to play guitar and eventually, I learned to play on my own.”
His song parodies include the mouthful “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,’ in which the comedian turns into an observation on bad breath and close talkers: “supercali have-a-Tic-Tac-mask your halitosis.”
Other song parodies include one about a “secret,” mind-altering ingredient at Dunkin’ Donuts, the Eagles song, “Take It Easy” and Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again.” The Dunkin’ Donuts song, “Duncaine,” went as high as No. 2 on Amazon’s best-selling comedy songs, Mike noted.
He is married to Becki, a kindergarten teacher. They have two daughters, ages 15 and 12.
“My older daughter came home one day, I think she was 10 or 11,” Mike said. ‘She said, ‘Dad, I know what I want to be when I grow up.’”
She wanted to be a stand-up comedian. Mike tried to douse that plan.
“At career day, you never see a stand-up comedian. You see doctors, nurses firefighters and policemen,” he said. “You never see a stand-up comedian at career day. That’s not something you aspire to.”
Ernesto “Big Ern” Galano of Endicott, Broome County, opens The Big and Tall Comedy Tour stops.
“We play the simple element of the different styles of comedy along with two different cultures,” Ernesto said; himself, “Hispanic or black” and Mike, Italian-American.
“I start off the show being the feature, and I tend to let the racism and the air out of the room and let people know they can relax, they can have fun for the next 90 minutes,’ Ernesto said.”There’s no colors here. No race, no gender, no creed. We’re just having fun.”
Ernesto, who said he was “bullied into comedy” by good-natured friends, has been a stand-up comedian for eight years. His influences include Redd Foxx and Henny Youngman, the king of one-liners. Ernesto couldn’t help but to share one of Youngman’s jokes:
“It’s an amazing thing, my mother. For 80 years, she never used glasses. She drank the booze straight out of the bottle!”
“That was hilarious,” Ernesto said, laughing and recalling the first time he heard it as a kid. “I thought that was the funniest thing on the planet.”
Mike is highly confident of their act.
“People have described the show as one of the best shows in comedy -- period,” he said. “I’ll put our show up against anybody. I’ll put it up against Ron White and Jerry Seinfeld. This show is that good.”
At the beginning of their shows, Mike shares a disclaimer: “You are at a comedy show. We are not politically correct. You are going to hear some things that may offend you. But at the end of the day, we love everybody no matter what race, religion or gender preference.”
“When I do that disclaimer, everybody realizes that this is just comedy,” he said. “Comedy is an escape from reality. So we tell people, for the next hour and a half, escape from reality and just open your mind and laugh. That puts people at ease.”
Sunday Portrait” is an occasional column featured in the Watertown Daily Times’ Sunday edition. Write to Chris Brock at cbrock@wdt.net or at the Watertown Daily Times, 260 Washington St., Watertown, NY, 13601.
