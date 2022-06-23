OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow announced that the city of Oswego will begin hosting Sunset Tiki Tours in the Oswego Harbor beginning Friday, July 1. First announced in his annual State of the City Address in January, Barlow said the city had purchased two pontoon boats outfitted as tiki-huts to troll the Oswego Harbor inside the break wall and up and down the Oswego River. Based in the city owned and operated Wright’s Landing Marina, tiki tours will run from 7-9 p.m. in July, 6-8 p.m. in August, with licensed captains operating the boat while parties of six can cruise throughout the harbor, as the sun sets, have drinks, snacks, and listen to music.
“Bringing Sunset Tiki Tours to Oswego is another special promotional initiative we bring to the community to attract more people to Oswego’s waterfront, while giving our residents more fun activities throughout the summer,” said Mayor Barlow. “Sunset Tiki Tours bring a new, unique experience to Central New York, and again puts our downtown revitalization work and transformation of the waterfront in the spotlight for all to see. I know these tours will be popular, successful, and add to the new energy and ambience we have brought to Oswego.”
Reservations for the Tiki-Tours opens on a first-come, first-served basis, with tours beginning on Friday, July 1, running through Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 5), Wednesday through Sunday (except Monday of Labor Day). Reservations can be made only online at: www.oswegony.org/explore/tiki-tours
Each tour consists of a boat with six passengers, available for $200 for the two-hour cruise. Guests on the tiki-tours must be 18 years old. Guests are responsible for bringing any drinks or food. Alcohol is permitted for guests 21 and older only.
The city of Oswego last year completed a $3.5 million overhaul of Wright’s Landing Marina, created a walkway along Lake Ontario known as Harbor Trail, installed fire patios, scenic overlooks, an outdoor water splashpad, mini-golf course, new basketball courts, an outdoor fitness court all in Breitbeck Park, and currently have an on-going $9.5 million construction project transforming a formal coal trestle into a public park and boardwalk, known as Cahill Pier.
