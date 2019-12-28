CANTON — SUNY Canton is offering eSports day camps for youth during the university’s winter break.
The camps will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 2 through Jan. 4, in the university’s ESports Arena in Nevaldine Hall, and are designed for kids in sixth grade and up.
The cost is $25 per gamer, per day, and participants will need to provide their own login credentials and lunches.
Online registration is now open, at www.canton.edu/esports/registration.html.
For information, contact SUNY Canton eSports coordinator Charles W. Murray at murrayc@canton.edu.
