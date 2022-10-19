SUNY Oswego multimedia dance project ‘Weight of Water’ to flow on Oct. 21

SUNY Oswego student dancers take part in video segments that will be projected during “Weight of Water,” a multimedia dance presentation coming to SUNY Oswego’s Waterman Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.

OSWEGO - The SUNY Oswego multimedia dance project “Weight of Water” will explore ways local bodies of water impact community members during a free performance starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, in Tyler Hall’s Waterman Theatre.

The project is a collaboration of two SUNY Oswego faculty members –- Paul Leary of music and Soma Mei Sheng Fraizer of English and creative writing –- with Rose Pasquarello Beauchamp from the University of Rochester’s dance faculty and visual artist Andrea Gluckman.

