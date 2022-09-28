SUNY Oswego music series to open with world premiere of ‘Pointillism for Piano Trio’

Composer Sean O’Loughlin’s “Pointillism for Piano Trio” will make its world premiere played by the Finger Lakes Trio at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at SUNY Oswego’s Sheldon Hall ballroom. The concert opens this season of the SUNY Oswego Music Department’s Ke-Nekt’ Chamber Music Series.

The Finger Lakes Trio will premiere composer Sean O'Loughlin's "Pointillism for Piano Trio" at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at SUNY Oswego's Sheldon Hall ballroom.

The Finger Lakes Trio consists of violinist Sonya Williams; principal cellist Heidi Hoffman; and pianist Robert Auler. Auler is also a music professor at SUNY Oswego and the host of this event, which opens this season for the SUNY Oswego Music Department’s Ke-Nekt’ Chamber Music Series.

