SUNY Oswego’s ‘Collage’ fundraising concert to return for first time in three years

The SUNY Oswego Music Department’s “Collage” fundraising concert will return for the first time since March 2020. The popular music highlight makes its comeback with a free performance at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3, in Tyler Hall’s Waterman Theatre.

OSWEGO - The last time SUNY Oswego’s Music Department presented “Collage,” its annual fundraising concert, was March 2020 –- just before the pandemic changed everything. But the popular music highlight makes its comeback with a free performance at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3, in Tyler Hall’s Waterman Theatre.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back on stage together as a department,” said Robert Auler, a professor of music who founded the annual showcase in 2004.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.