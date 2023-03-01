SUNY Oswego’s ‘Collage’ fundraising concert to return for first time in three years

OSWEGO - The last time SUNY Oswego’s Music Department presented “Collage,” its annual fundraising concert, was March 2020 –- just before the pandemic changed everything. But the popular music highlight makes its comeback with a free performance at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3, in Tyler Hall’s Waterman Theatre.
“We couldn’t be more excited to get back on stage together as a department,” said Robert Auler, a professor of music who founded the annual showcase in 2004.
The show features a fast-paced presentation of student ensembles, student soloists and faculty performers in a variety of genres.
“‘Collage’ features multiple stage set-ups with a spotlight quickly moving from one act to the other, without applause or interruption,” Auler explained. “The concert showcases a range of interests in the department, from jazz to classical and beyond.”
The department wanted to make the event free so that anybody can enjoy the music, with freewill offerings for those who want to support the Music Department Excellence Fund.
“It brings our entire department together and allows our talented students a high-profile performance opportunity with their peers and professors,” Auler said. “It’s a celebration of all of the energy and talent in the department, as well as some students from other academic departments, since many groups are open to any major.”
