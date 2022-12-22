SUNY Oswego’s Cruisin’ the Campus returns with activities to welcome community

Nature walks and other activities at Rice Creek Field Station are among the many offerings for the community when Cruisin’ the Campus returns to SUNY Oswego from Dec. 26 through Jan. 19.

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego again opens its doors and opportunities to the community during Cruisin’ the Campus from Dec. 26 through Jan. 19.

The variety of family-friendly activities will include events at Rice Creek Field Station, Laker athletic contests, open skating, open recreation and more.

