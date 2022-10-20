SUNY Oswego’s Rice Creek Field Station to present ‘Trick or Trail’ on Oct. 28

SUNY Oswego’s Rice Creek Field Station will host a free, family-friendly “Trick or Trail” Halloween event from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. Visitors can choose a no-scare trail or a spooky trail to follow, plus enjoy pumpkin painting, fall treats and more.

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego’s Rice Creek Field Station will provide a new Halloween event for students, faculty, staff and the greater Oswego community with a free “Trick or Trail” Halloween evening from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.

Activities include a family-friendly trick-or-treat trail (no scares), a spooky trail with Halloween thrills and scares, pumpkin painting, fall treats and refreshments, and a costume contest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.