SUNY Oswego SEFA to hold inaugural Talent Showcase fundraiser Nov. 10

OSWEGO - The community is invited to see the hidden talents of members of the SUNY Oswego community when the college’s State Employees Federated Appeal (SEFA) campaign holds its inaugural Talent Showcase, 4:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Curtis Manor in Oswego.
Organizers noted that the event, a fundraiser for Peaceful Remedies in Oswego, is not a competition but an opportunity for faculty, staff and students to show their performing talents while supporting a good cause. The event’s structure will resemble Curtis Manor’s open mic nights on the first and third Thursday of each month in that campus performers sign up for a time slot to show their talent. To better prepare, organizers are working on advance sign-ups from campus members, who can email sefa@oswego.edu for more information.
Curtis Manor’s venue is a renovated rustic barn on a former dairy farm, located at 10 Mark Fitzgibbons Drive, just off West Fifth Street in Oswego.
Peaceful Remedies is a local organization founded by the late SUNY Oswego employee Mary Gosek, which aims to holistically improve the healing experiences of those with life-altering illnesses.
Suggested admission donation is $5 for adults; children are admitted free.
Visit the SEFA website, oswego.edu/sefa, to learn more about the campaign’s events and how it supports community causes.
