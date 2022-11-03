SUNY Oswego student production ‘After Ashley’ to open Nov. 9

Directed by SUNY Oswego student Nicholas Sweet, “After Ashley” will blend comedy and tragedy, opening on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Tyler Hall’s lab theatre. The cast includes, from left, Claire Bosley as Ashley Hammond; Brock Whaley as Justin Hammond; Allie Long as Julie Bell; and Sean Hurley as Alden Hammond.

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego’s student-led production of “After Ashley” will blend comedy and tragedy, opening on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the Tyler Hall’s lab theatre.

Curtains will rise at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, 10 and 11; at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.

