SUNY Oswego student storytelling performances Feb. 23 to showcase expressive arts as therapy

Two storytelling performances (3 and 7 p.m. in Tyler Art Gallery) on Thursday, Feb. 23, will showcase the work of students in SUNY Oswego’s expressive arts therapy minor. Performers include, back from left, Selena Allen, Shenia Thompson, Sophia Sayers, Kat McGreevy, Sydney Lawton, Jileiny Padilla and Kayla Matos, and front from left, Taelor Pittman and Autumn Jones. Not pictured, but also performing, are Claire Bosley and Nick Sweet. (Photo by Sydney Lawton)

OSWEGO - Two storytelling performances on Thursday, Feb. 23, will showcase the work of students in SUNY Oswego’s expressive arts therapy minor while showing storytelling’s power in helping the healing process.

These free student-led storytelling performances of “Storytelling as Therapy: Healing after Trauma” –- at 3 and 7 p.m. on Feb. 23 inside Tyler Art Gallery in Tyler Hall –- are open to the public, and explore moving forward in the aftermath of war and violence.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.