POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam’s annual high school art show is being presented virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and artwork by St. Lawrence County high school students is now viewable in an online exhibition through SUNY Potsdam’s Art Museum on the university’s website.
Museum Director April Vasher-Dean said the show did not involve a juror or awards this year, though all county high school students were invited to participate and art teachers were asked to submit up to 10 images of student work created at home.
“I believe we have a representative example of the hard work our students and teachers were able to achieve,” Vasher-Dean said. “These works are innovative, beautiful and inspiring. They demonstrate how visual art is a vital part of every day life. We need these images now more than ever.”
Three dozen pieces showcase the talent of 18 students from five local districts and range from watercolor still life images to abstract acrylic and black and white photographic landscapes.
Artists represent Hammond, Lisbon, Massena, Parishville-Hopkinton and St. Lawrence central school districts.
The works of three SUNY Potsdam Bachelor of Fine Arts students are also viewable in a virtual Gibson Gallery exhibit on the university’s website.
