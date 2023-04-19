POTSDAM — The Department of Theater and Dance at SUNY Potsdam will present its production of Finegan Kruckemeyer’s “You and Me and The Space Between,” from today through Sunday in the Performing Arts Center.

Directed by Assistant Professor Rivka Eckert and movement coach Kerri Canedy, the production explores the plight of climate refugees through the eyes of a child, and is appropriate for audiences ages 6 and up. The play follows Eve and the people of Proud Circle as they try to seek out solutions for their sinking island.

