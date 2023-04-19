POTSDAM — The Department of Theater and Dance at SUNY Potsdam will present its production of Finegan Kruckemeyer’s “You and Me and The Space Between,” from today through Sunday in the Performing Arts Center.
Directed by Assistant Professor Rivka Eckert and movement coach Kerri Canedy, the production explores the plight of climate refugees through the eyes of a child, and is appropriate for audiences ages 6 and up. The play follows Eve and the people of Proud Circle as they try to seek out solutions for their sinking island.
“We’ve been able to bring together students and faculty from six different programs and departments on Potsdam’s campus. We’re out in the community teaching drama workshops and partnering with schools. Our entire creative team are practicing one of the central messages of the play: We are stronger together. When we celebrate our differences, listen to youth, and center those most impacted by climate crises, we find solutions,” said Ms. Eckert.
Australia’s most accomplished children’s playwright, Finegan Kruckemeyer, delivers a tale of courage and invention that is brought to life with creative storytelling, scenic design by Todd P. Canedy, lighting by Tom Grabowski, original music composition by Crane School of Music Professor Gregory Wanamaker, projected live-drawing by illustrators Lily LaBounty and Reilly Russell and dramaturgy by Kit Athanasidy.
The acting ensemble includes: Jemdryl “Queen” De La Cruz Bueno, Denaisha Clarke, Alisha Felder, Tony Rossi-Denton, Jonah Miller, Gabby Maresco, Frankie Maguire and Sophie Leuzzi .
Ms. Eckert has worked with Community Performance Series’ Meghan Stever and Vanessa Vaverchak to bring in local students as part of the Meet the Arts Series. Local school groups attending the performance on April 21 will experience workshops led by production teaching artist Emily Gilligan and teaching artists from students in SUNY Potsdam’s arts education program, led by Katherine Schuler. Two hundred local students are registered to see the production through this experience.
Show times are as follows:
Friday at 9:30 a.m. (school performance)
Saturday at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
All performances will be offered in the Proscenium Theater, in the Performing Arts Center.
Sunday’s performance will have American sign language interpretation for the deaf and hard of hearing communities. If you would like to use this service, please notify the CPS Box Office when booking your tickets so the appropriate number of seats can be reserved for your party.
Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for SUNY Potsdam faculty/staff, military or senior citizens, $7 for children aged 6 and over, and $1 for children younger than 5. Seats are not reserved. Tickets are available in person at the CPS Box Office, located in the Performing Arts Center Lobby, at the door prior to the show, or by calling 315-267-2277 or visiting www.cpspotsdam.org. Major credit cards and Bear Express are all welcome.
Doors open 30 minutes before each showing. For more information, contact Meghan Stever at steverma@potsdam.edu or 315-267-2277, or contact the Department of Theatre and Dance at 315- 267-2556.
