POTSDAM — The SUNY Potsdam campus is preparing to host over 500 athletes, coaches and staff competing in 17 men’s and women’s FISU World University Games hockey matches. Nations competing at Maxcy include Canada, Czech Republic, Great Britain, Hungary, Japan, Slovakia and the United States.
Staff are putting down fresh ice with graphics and logos for the games. It will take 10 to 12 days to build up the needed amount of ice.
The teams will be hosted in Knowles Hall. Their physical plant staff are freshening up the rooms and lounges, said Alexandra Jacobs-Wilke, SUNY Potsdam’s communications director. All of the rooms have been painted, with new mattresses and lamps added.
SUNY Potsdam won’t have to pay anything toward the dorm hall and ice arena preparations.
“As this is work we normally would not have elected to do or prioritized we provided a cost estimate for the work, personnel, and materials needed to get both buildings ready to the organizing committee,” said Patrick M. O’Brien, SUNY Potsdam’s director of environmental health and safety. “Lake Placid 2023 has already paid for the entirety of the cost associated with the preparation of the two buildings. Additionally, the income realized from this event will then be pumped back into the campus to the benefit of current students and campus stakeholder alike.”
The Knowles Conference Center is being turned into a recreation area. The dining hall will be set up to serve three meals per day to the over 500 people.
PACES dining services staff have come up with more than 250 recipes from the athletes’ native countries. They’ll be serving dishes from places including Italy, Brazil, Japan, the Americas and Korea, as well as traditional European dishes.
“The challenge was sourcing obtainable ingredients while creating nutritional and diverse menus with an international flair,” said PACES Kitchen Manager Nate Shene. “We wanted to represent as many cuisines as possible. It was a long and involved process: We taste-tested every item and got feedback. We tweaked and reinvented, and were very pleased with the end results.”
“One of my favorite international menus is Korean beef bulgogi, sauteed bell peppers, carryout noodles and jasmine rice. Bulgogi consists of trimmed and sliced eye of round, soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, gochujang, bell peppers, Spanish onion, green onion, salt and pepper. It is basically beef strips braised in sweet/spicy gochujang sauce,” Shene said.
PACES will also be providing catering in Maxcy Hall, with a whole schedule for nutritious snacks and beverages in different areas of the building, both for athletes and visiting support staff.
Here is a schedule of all games being played at Maxcy Hall:
Wednesday, Jan. 11: Great Britain vs. Czech Republic (women) 4:30 p.m.; Slovakia vs. Canada (women) 8 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 12: USA vs. Japan (women) 1 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13: Japan vs. Slovakia (women) 4:30 p.m.; Czech Republic vs. USA (women) 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14: Czech Republic vs. Canada (women) 4:30 p.m.; Slovakia vs. Great Britain (women) 8 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 15: Canada vs. Japan (women) 4:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 16: Korea vs. Hungary (men) 1 p.m.; USA vs. Slovakia (women) 4:30 p.m.; Japan vs. Czech Republic (women) 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17: Hungary vs. Great Britain (men) 9:30 a.m.; Canada vs. Great Britain (women) 4:30 p.m.; Slovakia vs. Czech Republic (women) 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 18: Japan vs. Great Britain (women) 4:30 p.m.; Canada vs. USA (women) 8 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19: Great Britain vs. Korea (men) 1 p.m.
Tickets start at $10. To buy tickets, go to wdt.me/dbyJZW and click the ice hockey tab.
All games will stream live online at fisu.tv, with the finals being broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+.
