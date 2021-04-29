POTSDAM — Artists from the SUNY Potsdam campus and around the country will come together virtually for the 2021 LoKo Arts Festival, which runs today through Sunday, May 9. The 2021 festival features a range of performances, workshops and exhibitions.
All events are free and available online. Some events require registration. A digital schedule and registration information can be found at www.potsdam.edu/loko and www.cpspotsdam.org.
The festival will open with a poetry reading by acclaimed Latino poet Martin Espada, from his most recent collection, “Floaters,” followed by a performance from the Crane Jazz Ensemble and Giroux Honors Jazz Combo.
This year’s LoKo artist line-up includes not only SUNY Potsdam students, but also alumni guest artists, such as former valedictorian, Daniel Mertzlufft ‘15, a classically trained composer, arranger, music director, songwriter and TikTok influencer based in New York City; and Aaron Moore ‘14, a creative theatre director and designer. Several current student projects will be on display, such as MadFest, Crane Opera Ensemble, and a choreography series, just to name a few.
There will be a virtual art opening and question and answer session for the Bachelor of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibit, including works by Marquisha L. Eason ‘21, Chloe C. Koegel ‘21 and Alexis H. LaBarge ‘21. A student-created cabaret titled “For Love: Songs of Love, Hope and Coming of Age” is a showcase that will highlight some of the most powerful and touching stories from the Golden Age to modern day.
The Crane School of Music will host several encore concerts, including the Crane Chorus and Crane Symphony Orchestra performing under the baton of previous Dorothy Albrecht Gregory Visiting Conductors. These re-aired performances will feature concerts from past LoKo Arts Festivals from 2015 to 2019.
Kathryn (Kofoed) Lougheed ‘54 and Donald Lougheed (Hon. ‘54) founded the LoKo Arts Festival in 2012, to bring the campus festival tradition back to Kathy’s alma mater.
North Country Public Radio is the media sponsor for the 2021 LoKo Arts Festival.
To see the full schedule of events, visit www.potsdam.edu/loko or www.cpspotsdam.org.
