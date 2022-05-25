SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Juneteenth Committee Inc. has announced the 32nd annual Juneteenth Cultural Festival and Parade will return downtown on June 17 and 18.
It will take place on the 200 block of E. Washington Street in front of City Hall. The festival kicks off at noon, Friday, June 17, during a flag raising ceremony.
The parade procession begins at 10:30 a.m. June 18 in front of the Dunbar Center. The route will travel through the south side and proceed up North Salina Street to arrive in front of City Hall to continue day two of festivities.
Grand Marshals for the parade will be Syracuse Common Councilwoman Rasheada Caldwell and Syracuse University women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack.
Syracuse’s annual celebration of Juneteenth commemorates with what is now a national holiday commemorating the June 19, 1865 announcement to the slaves of Galveston, Texas that the Civil War was over, and that slavery was abolished. The festival, like many other public gatherings, had been canceled because of COVID-19.
The festival is also bringing back games for children and families, crafts and an African dance collective.
The festival is still seeking food vendors and asks that businesses wanting to host a stand call organizers at 315-863-0303 or reach out via facebook.com/syrjuneteenth.
