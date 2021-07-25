SYRACUSE — Live and in-person performances will return to Syracuse Stage for its 2021/2022 season and theater officials are eager to share a revived sense of their craft following a season in which the pandemic caused shows to be virtual.
“This is more than a return to ‘normal.’ Over the past year we’ve engaged in a field-wide conversation about the work we create and produce,” Syracuse Stage artistic director Robert Hupp said in a news release.
The season includes drama, comedy and a world premiere set in a city based on Syracuse.
“We’ve looked at how the work is created, who creates the work and who the work is created for,” Mr. Hupp said. “We emerge from the pandemic with a renewed passion for our craft and a new commitment to making a positive and sustained contribution to the cultural and civic life of Central New York.”
Six play subscriptions are now on sale . Single tickets go on sale Sept. 7.
The 2021-22 season offers a variety of theatrical experiences with a world premiere by Syracuse Stage associate artistic director Kyle Bass, a new musical by Brian Quijada, a celebrated family holiday musical and three contemporary comedies.
“Our new season is uplifting,” Mr. Hupp said. “We wanted to craft a season that celebrated our return to live performance. We also wanted to explore the world as it emerges from this unprecedented time. We do so with humor and with music. We also celebrate new voices on our stage — voices that we believe have relevance for right here and right now.”
The season’s lineup:
“Eureka Day” Oct. 13 to 31
In this play by Jonathan Spector, a mumps outbreak at a private school in Berkeley, Calif., becomes a microcosm of our larger society as this comedy plunges into the knotty issues of vaccines and how we measure private preference against public health and how we decide who gets to decide.
Though written pre-Covid, “Eureka Day” is timely as Mr. Spector mines laughter from our foibles while eliciting empathy for our sometimes valiant and sometimes valiantly misguided efforts.
Robert Hupp will direct.
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical” Nov. 19 to January 2
Inspired by the twisted genius of the late Roald Dahl, this Tony Award-winning musical is a captivating treat that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs, and featuring an unforgettable a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic power, “Matilda” has been called a joyous girl power romp.
The show’s book is by Dennis Kelly with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. It’s based on the book “Matilda” by Mr. Dahl.
Donna Drake will direct.
“Yoga Play” Jan. 19 to Feb. 6.
In this comedy by Dipika Guha, Joan has a big problem. Recently named CEO of athletic-wear giant Jojomon, she learns that a BBC investigative team is about to expose her Bangladeshi manufacturer of lavender scented yoga pants as an exploiter of child labor. Suddenly, Ms. Jojomon’s family of customers is all atwitter with accusations of inauthenticity. Only one solution will do — find a reclusive and revered yogi to serve as a spokesman and restore the company’s all-important claim to authenticity.
Melissa Crespo will direct.
“Somewhere Over the Border” Feb. 23 to March 13
This new musical was inspired by the real life journey of the mother of Brian Quijada, author of the story. “Somewhere Over the Border” embraces the factual and the fantastical in its depiction of one young girl’s pursuit of the American dream. As Reina travels north to the Mexican border, she gathers friends, faces down dangers and holds tight to the memory of the little boy she left behind. Set in the 1970s and propelled by Cumbia, Mexican Mariachi Boleros, American Rock and Hip Hop, this new musical is both fable and family history—and a testament to the determination born of love.
The show is set in the 1970s and is propelled by a guitar-driven score.
“The Play That Goes Wrong” April 13 to May 1
Winner of London’s Olivier Award for Best Comedy and a New York Times best pick for comedies, this production written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields follows in the grand tradition of plays that go farcically awry. As the Cornley Drama Society attempts to perform a 1920s murder mystery, sets malfunction, lines are dropped and corpses won’t stay still.
Mr. Hupp will direct.
“salt/city/blues” June 8 to June 26
In this world premiere by Kyle Bass, questions are raised, such as how does a fractured family heal when unresolved emotions of the past color the present? Can a city reshape itself if it means tearing open old, still-tender wounds? And where in a diverse but segregated can communities find common ground, mutual dignity and a true sense of home?
These questions collide into Yolonda Mourning, an independent consultant on a vast project to take down a span of highway that has long divided Salt City. The contemporary play is set in a fictionalized Syracuse and to the music of the blues.
Gilbert McCauley will direct.
