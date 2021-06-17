SYRACUSE —The “reimagined” 2020-2021 season at Syracuse Stage concludes with a contemporary drama available as video on demand through July 4.
Athol Fugard’s award-winning “‘Master Harold’ ... and the Boys,” was initially banned in Fugard’s homeland of South Africa.
For Syracuse Stage, it was filmed live in the Arthur Storch Theatre with a four camera capture by Black Cub Productions.
“Once it became clear that our 20/21 season would happen on line, we worked to select plays that we felt could be effectively translated to the digital experience,” Bob Hupp, artistic director of Syracuse Stage said in a news release. “Here we are at the conclusion of that experiment with ‘Master Harold’ ... and the Boys,’ in many ways our most ambitious offering.”
Mr. Hupp said the production brought to the fore the collective artistic learnings developed by Syracuse Stage over the course of this season.
“And while we look ahead with excitement to our return to live performance this fall, we won’t lose sight of the valuable lessons we’ve learned in the past 14 months,” he said.
Considered by many to be among South Africa’s greatest playwrights, Mr. Fugard has written more than 20 plays and in 2011 received a Tony Award for lifetime achievement. Many of his plays address the injustices and inequities of South Africa’s racially discriminatory and repressive Apartheid laws (1950 – 1994).
“‘Master Harold’... and the Boys” is his most autobiographical work, with the white teenager, Hally, standing in for the author and the middle-aged Black man, Sam, representing a friend who served as a kind of surrogate father to the future playwright, a man Mr. Fugard would later describe as “the most beautiful friend I ever had.”
The play unfolds in one act and in real time over a single rainy afternoon in a tea room in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. The tea room is owned by Hally’s family and run by his mother with the help of two employees, Sam and a younger Black man named Willie. As the lights come up, Sam and Willie discuss ballroom dancing in anticipation of an upcoming regional competition in which they are participating. Hally arrives fresh from school, and a familiar and playful routine commences. Hally and Sam banter. Both tease Willie.
Notably absent, though, is Hally’s mother. She has gone to visit Hally’s father, a man with some physical disability, who is in the hospital. This developing situation offstage upends the afternoon and leads to consequences none would have foreseen and none would have chosen.
Gilbert McCauley directs the Syracuse Stage production with a creative team that includes Riw Rakkulchon (scenic design), Kara Harmon (costume design), Rachael Blackwell (lighting design) and Amy Altadonna (sound design). Anthony Salatino is the choreographer and fight coordinator, Greg Homann the dramaturg and Bridget Jackson the dialect coach.
The details
n WHAT: Syracuse Stage presents “Master Harold’ . . . and the Boys” by Athol Fugard.
n WHERE: Streaming on demand.
n COST: Tickets start at $30.
n TO ACCESS: Go to syracusestage.org
