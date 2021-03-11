SYRACUSE — “Annapurna” is the name of a massif in the Himalaya mountain range, the Hindu goddess of nourishment and the next play in the reimagined and fully digital Syracuse Stage 2020-21 season. Written by Sharr White and directed by Stage artistic director Robert Hupp, “Annapurna” is a carefully balanced blend of sharp comedy and surprisingly tender drama that draws inspiration from both meanings of its title.
“Annapurna” will be available as video-on-demand Wednesday through April 4 at www.syracusestage.org.
Mr. White’s solitary set for the play is a dilapidated trailer home in Paonia, Colo. Though high in the Rockies, it is clearly not a playground for the rich and beautiful. The trailer’s owner is a middle aged poet and ex-professor named Ulysses who, like his abode, has seen far better days. The oxygen strapped to his back owes less to the altitude and more to a lifetime of hard drinking and heavy smoking, and as is often the case in life as in art, careless and willful self-destruction radiates into a blast zone extending the damage beyond the targeted self.
Enter Emma, ex-wife, 20 years estranged, part hard rock of reckoning and part angel of mercy. As Ulysses puts it, “Holy crap. Why has she come? Why now?”
Mr. Hupp, the director, likens Mr. White’s play and his characters to those of the late Sam Shepard. The comparison is apt in that Emma and Ulysses possess depth and breadth of feeling; they have passion, and like Shepard’s characters, they grasp the futility of resisting, no matter how much better judgment may incline them to do so.
Mr. Hupp also finds comic resonance in the television series “Shameless,” especially in the way Mr. White allows his characters to find humor despite — or even in defiance of — their less then idyllic circumstances. Emma and Ulysses are feisty and engaging, kindred and spirited spirits, and their verbal sparring is liberally laced with gleeful doses of biting wit.
To portray the fictional couple in “Annapurna,” Mr. Hupp turned to real life married partners Dawn Stern and Stephan Wolfert. Mr. Wolfert appeared previously at Syracuse Stage as Mrs. Bennet in Kate Hamill’s “Pride and Prejudice.” He spent last fall as an artist-in-residence at Syracuse Stage collaborating with Ms. Stern to develop adaptations of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” and “Richard III” as part of their ongoing work with DE-CRUIT, an organization founded by Wolfert and dedicated to helping military veterans cope with trauma.
At Syracuse Stage, Mr. Wolfert has also performed his one-man show “Cry Havoc,” which is based in part on his own military experience.
“I’m so glad to be working with Dawn and Stephan on ‘Annapurna,’” Mr. Hupp said. “The play seems tailor-made for them. And while we’ve not been in the same room during this process, the relationship between actor and director remains the same. They bring so much heart, humor and dedication to the work, not to mention sheer talent, that they transcend the imposed distance and make the remote immediate.”
In what Syracuse Stage calls “an extraordinary coincidence of life imitating art,” Ms. Stern and Mr. Wolfert maintain their full-time residence in a large van outfitted as a mobile home, not unlike Ulysses’s dwelling in the play. This was particularly fortuitous for Syracuse Stage because current actors’ union guidelines only allow actors to record performances from the safety of their own homes.
n n n
To access “Annapurna,” patrons need a valid e-mail address and a device for viewing, such as a desktop, laptop, smart TV or tablet. “Tickets” start at $30 and are available at www.SyracuseStage.org and through its box office by calling 315-443-3275 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.