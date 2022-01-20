SYRACUSE — Syracuse Stage starts the New Year with an invitation to laugh with the East Coast premiere of Dipika Guha’s delightfully satirical comedy “Yoga Play.”
Under the direction of Syracuse Stage’s new associate artistic director Melissa Crespo, “Yoga Play” opened Wednesday and runs through Sunday, Feb. 6.
For the safety of everyone, Syracuse Stage will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all patrons age 5 and older. Proof must be shown at the door prior to entry to the theater. Unvaccinated patrons will be required to show proof of a negative COVID test from a healthcare provider. Masks must be worn at all times by everyone entering the building.
“Yoga Play” is the third of six shows in Syracuse’s Stage’s 2021/2022 season. Originally performed at South Coast Repertory in 2017, the comedy skewers the multi-billion-dollar athleisure wear industry and the quest to ring big profits from the physical and spiritual practice of yoga.
Playwright Ms. Guha, who is based in Los Angeles, said she had been thinking specifically about California when she wrote “Yoga Play,” especially as a place where the desire for wealth and authenticity are seemingly equally important. “Yoga,” she has said, “seemed to be at the nexus of that.”
Much of “Yoga Play” takes place in the corporate headquarters of Jojomon, an athleisure wear giant with popular products such as lavender scented yoga pants. It is the kind of place where employees sit on exercise balls while meeting and are encouraged to regularly share their dreams with colleagues. New CEO Joan and her top executives face a crisis when they learn a BBC investigation has identified one of Jojomon’s overseas manufacturers as using child labor. Their woefully misguided attempt to reverse the damage by enlisting the aid of a famed and reclusive yogi to help restore the company’s “authenticity” provides the comedic through line of the play.
Ms. Crespo said she is happy to be directing such a funny play “because we all need to laugh right now. ‘Yoga Play’ mirrors what we feel when we work too much and prioritize greed over humanity. It encourages us to slow down, to meditate and have more empathy for each other.”
Ms. Guha was born in Calcutta, grew up in Russia and the United Kingdom and came to the United States to study playwriting, eventually earning an M.F.A. at Yale. She has had numerous plays produced at theaters across the country and has written for the television shows “Black Monday,” “Sneaky Pete” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
Syracuse Stage Artistic Director Robert Hupp said he believes “Yoga Play” should prove just the right antidote for a cold Syracuse winter made more challenging by continued concerns about COVID.
“These days tend to leave us feeling isolated and uncertain. Now, more than ever, we need the opportunity to share the joy of common experiences,” he said.
While a COVID outbreak in the company forced the early closure of “Matilda the Musical” in December, Hupp said he believes it is important for Syracuse Stage to continue with the 2021-2022 season as planned.
“We’ll continue to produce work in the context of the safety guidelines and best practices outlined by our unions, Syracuse University, Onondaga County and the CDC,” Mr. Hupp said. “Provided we can do so in a manner that is safe for our audience, staff and artists, we will do our best to offer relief and refuge and provide a ray of optimism and a sense of community for all.”
“Yoga Play” will be available as a video on demand Jan. 31–Feb. 20. Information about accessing the video may be found at www.syracusestage.org.
The details
WHAT: Syracuse Stage presents “Yoga Play” by Dipika Guha.
WHEN/WHERE: The satirical comedy runs through Wednesday, Feb. 6 at Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St.
COST: Ticket prices range from $55 to $20. For purchase tickets and for show times, go to syracusestage.org
VIRTUAL ACCESS: “Yoga Play” will be available for video on demand Jan. 31 through Feb. 6. Access is $30 and includes a 48-hour window for viewing once “Start Watching” is clicked.
OF NOTE: Syracuse Stage will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all patrons 5 and older. Proof must be shown at the door prior to entry to the theater. Unvaccinated patrons will be required to show proof of a negative COVID test from a healthcare provider. Masks must be worn at all times by everyone entering the building
