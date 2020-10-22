SYRACUSE — Syracuse Stage is presenting two productions available online.
“This pandemic pause has caused us to reimagine how we create our work,” Syracuse Stage Artistic Director Bob Hupp said in a news release. “One advantage of our current situation is our ability to share the work of local artists as well as wonderful theaters from across the country with our Central New York audience. We look forward to engaging the community in what I believe will be lively discussions generated by these plays.”
One show highlights local Black women telling their own stories as Stage presents the original play “A Gatherin’ Place” written and directed by Juhanna Rogers and performed by members of the Auburn-based community theater The Harriet Tubman Troupe.
Filmed by Black Cub Productions at Syracuse Stage’s Archbold Theatre, “A Gatherin’ Place” is part of the theater’s “Syracuse Stories” series featuring performances and events by and for the Central New York community.
The second show takes a national focus as stage partners with more than 75 theaters across the country to broadcast a radio adaption of Sinclair Lewis’s 1930s politically charged novel, “It Can’t Happen Here.” Produced by the Berkeley Repertory Theatre, the show stars Oscar-nominated actor David Strathairn. Also in the cast is Greta Oglesby, who starred in Syracuse Stage’s production of “Caroline, or Change.”
Both shows are free and available online at syracusestage.org.
“A Gatherin’ Place” is available through Sunday.
“It Can’t Happen Here” is accessible through Nov. 8.
“A Gatherin’ Place” is based on the personal narratives of local Central New York women who helped develop the original script. The women took inspiration from a poem Ms. Rogers wrote, “It’s Hard to Tell a Black Woman’s Story,” to craft their own monologues. Ms. Rogers then combined the poem and the monologues to create the script, which finds a group of women, all residents of the same Brooklyn building, responding to the news of the death of an iconic and beloved author.
The women learn, that unbeknownst to them, the writer had for years lived among them as a wise and compassionate neighbor they called Miss Paulette. In turn, the women recall their experiences with the writer and the impact she had on their lives.
The performance recorded at Syracuse Stage is the third production of “A Gatherin’ Place,” which originated at the Auburn Public Theater and later performed at Salt Space in downtown Syracuse. Rogers emphasized that the play and performance is very much work of community theater.
“It wasn’t just about putting up theater,” Ms. Rogers said. “We’re doing something, having an experience where these women are sharing their stories, being able to say, or to be, unapologetically, a Black woman.”
Written in 1935 during the rise of fascism in Europe, Lewis’ darkly satirical “It Can’t Happen Here” follows the ascent of a demagogue who becomes president of the United States by promising to return the country to greatness. The new stage adaptation, which premiered at the Berkeley Repertory Theater in 2016, closed just one week before the presidential election roiled our nation.
Now, Berkeley Rep reprises that production, but this time Syracuse Stage along with theaters across the country will be joining to broadcast this production as a radio play.
