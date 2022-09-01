SYRACUSE — The 2022-23 season of Syracuse Stage has plans to be well-connected.
“This season is about connection,” Syracuse Stage artistic director Robert Hupp said in a news release. “It’s what I’ve missed most these past two years: connecting with friends, connecting with family, connecting with one another.”
Mr. Hupp said the new season, which begins Sept. 21, is one that celebrates our need to connect.
“It celebrates the fun, the mystery and yes, sometimes the heartbreak of connections made and missed,” he said. “We’ve all been through a lot, often in isolation, and we believe coming to Syracuse Stage to share experiences you can only enjoy through live performance is the perfect way to connect, and reconnect, with each other.”
Shows include world premieres, musicals, cutting edge contemporary drama, a beloved American classic and a mystery/comedy.
The six shows in the season:
Sept. 21 to Oct. 9 “How to Dance in Ohio”
It will be the world premiere for this musical, based on Alexandra Shiva’s documentary film of the same name. Its book and lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik and music by Jacob Yandura. Set at a counseling center on Columbus, “How to Dance in Ohio” follows seven autistic young adults as they come of age and find their ways in the world.
Nov. 25 to Jan. 8 “Disney’s The Little Mermaid”
This production is based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the Disney film that was produced by Howard Ashman and John Musker and written and directed by John Musker & Ron Clements.
Its music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and book by Doug Wright. Aerial acrobatics will be provided by the theatrical company 2 Ring Circus.
Feb. 15 to March 5 “Clean/Espejos”
The lives of two women with vastly different life experiences intersect at a destination wedding in Cancún, in this drama by Christine Quintana, which will be its east coast premiere. Adriana is from a small town not far from the resort where she has worked her way up from maid to floor manager. Sarah, from Vancouver, is the sister of the bride and maid of honor and the self-acknowledged family screw up. A chance encounter during a torrential downpour leads each woman to confront her personal storm and to consider the possibility that, though isolated, she may not be as alone as she believes.
March 29 to April 16 “Our Town”
“The life of a village against the life of the stars” is how Thornton Wilder described his masterpiece. “It is an attempt,” he wrote, “to find a value above all price for the smallest events in our daily life.”
“It’s been well over 20 years since Syracuse Stage produced ‘Our Town,’ and longer since I’ve directed it,” said Mr. Hupp. “I’m eager to return to Grover’s Corners. I believe Wilder’s timeless play speaks powerfully to us today. Its soaring simplicity is a necessary antidote to the cacophony of our lives.”
May 3 to May 21 “Tender Rain”
In this elegiac drama by Kyle Bass, another world premiere, playwright Kyle Bass introduces Milton Millard, a white banker who lives in a small Southern city with Delores, his wife whom he can hardly see anymore and who endures a vague but nagging trepidation. They are a late-middle-aged childless couple lost in a fog of what cannot be undone. Is there a way forward for either of them? Can Ruthie Mimms, the Black woman who raised and protected Milton in childhood and beyond, rescue him once more? The momentary escape Milton finds in the arms of a younger woman will not spare him the reckoning he must face.
June 7 to June 25 “Clue”
Farce meets murder mystery in this adaptation of the famed Hasbro board game and 1985 motion picture. It’s based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and was written by Sandy Rustin. In a remote mansion not far from Washington, D.C., a mysterious and familiar cast of characters—Col. Mustard, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum and Miss Scarlet — gather for a dinner party and an evening of murder.
The details
n WHAT: The 2022-23 season of Syracuse Stage.
n WHEN: The six shows in the season begin Sept. 21 with the musical “How to Dance in Ohio” and conclude June 25 with the classic “Our Town.”
n WHERE: Syracuse Stage is at 820 E. Genesee St.
n TICKETS: Season tickets are now available, including six for $288 and any three shows for $159. Tickets for the Sept. 21 opening show, which concludes Oct. 9, range from $25 to $65. Shows are at various times with no shows on Sept. 26, 27 and Oct. 3. To purchase tickets or for more information go to syracusestage.org or call the box office at 315-443-3275.
n OF NOTE: A sensory friendly version of “How to Dance in Ohio” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. During the performance, house lights will be dimmed but not turned out completely, patrons may move about as necessary for their comfort, and patrons will not be discouraged from vocalizing during the performance.
