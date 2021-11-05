SYRACUSE — Syracuse Stage is one of six theaters across the country that will present a staged reading of “War Words,” a Pulitzer Prize nominated play by Michelle Kholos Brooks based on the real life experiences of those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Syracuse Stage has teamed up with the Institute for Veterans and Military Families to present the program.
Directed by Syracuse Stage artistic director Robert Hupp and featuring a cast of nine, “War Words” is scheduled for one performance, at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The free-to-attend performance will be the first in the Tan Auditorium in the newly opened National Veterans Resource Center, 101 Waverly Ave, Syracuse.
“It’s an honor for Syracuse Stage to be included in this national project,” Mr. Hupp said in a news release.
“Brooks’s new play is a dramatic exploration of the veteran experience; it brings their words to vivid life and gives us all a firsthand account of what it meant to be part of our country’s more recent overseas conflicts. It’s a humanizing process and the actors we’ve assembled give voice to 17 engaging and distinct veterans and their families.”
A video introduction by Gen. (retired) David Petraeus will precede the reading and a reception follows. Patrons will be required to show proof of COVID vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test before entering the auditorium. Properly fitted masks will be required for all regardless of vaccination status.
Theaters in New York, Miami, Philadelphia, Fort Worth, and Los Angeles have also scheduled “War Words” readings. A goal of the Atlantic Council, the Washington, DC, based think tank behind the “War Words” project, is to make readings of the play an annual tradition to engage communities with those who have served in the military.
Mr. Brooks interviewed veterans and their families to create “War Words” with the intent of humanizing professional warriors by telling their true stories in their own words.
