Talent show returns May 13

CAMDEN - Fiddlers and singers, German dances and cloggers, interpretive dance, and, indeed, Elvis Presley will all be in Camden on May 13.
The talent show sponsored by the NYS Old Tyme Fiddlers Association is back this year, after the two-year pandemic postponement. The event will be held starting at 7 p.m. on May 13 at the Camden Methodist Church on Route 13.0.
Fiddlers performing include members of the Old Tyme Fiddlers Association and students of Becky Rudd. Sandra Rose (Squeak) will sing. Eddie Foster will give his interpretation of Elvis Presley. Heather Wheelock has prepared an interpretive dance. Grace Schell and Karl Wuerslin will dance. The Utica German Folk Dancers and the Adirondack Cloggers will present authentic dances, with the latter to be accompanied by fiddlers.
Admission donation is $5. Coffee and tea are free. Bake sale items will be available. The Camden Methodist Church is located at 132 Main St. in Camden.
