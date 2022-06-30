CLAYTON — The Pride of Baltimore II, a sailboat described as one of the most beautiful tall ships in the American tall-ship fleet, is set to be docked in Clayton this weekend.
According to its website, the Pride of Baltimore II was built in 1988 as a goodwill ambassador for the state of Maryland and sails around the U.S. and overseas to share the maritime history of Baltimore and to promote Maryland’s economic development opportunities.
The Pride was scheduled to dock at Frink Park in Clayton Thursday afternoon. The ship had been scheduled to arrive Saturday and only stay a short time.
The boat’s decision to stop was largely due to the work of veteran St. Lawrence Seaway ship watcher Michael J. Folsom. Mr. Folsom has a family property in Clayton and started a blog called Shipwatchers in 2008.
He has hosted events in Clayton and worked at the Antique Boat Museum.
He knew the ship would be in the Great Lakes this summer and reached out to the crew asking if they’d like to return to Clayton, since they’ve docked in the area a few times in the past. The crew was also aware that Clayton is celebrating its 150th anniversary, Mr. Folsom said. He was excited about the plan for them to visit Saturday, but having them for multiple days is an added bonus.
“Clayton is very accommodating when we have these types of visitors,” Mr. Folsom said. “We love to play host and help them out in those ways.”
The Pride of Baltimore II is a reproduction of its namesake. The original was destroyed in a 1986 storm on the Atlantic Ocean.
“The Pride of Baltimore is probably one of the most beautiful, sleek tall ships in the American tall-ship fleet that remains today,” Mr. Folsom said. “She is always an attraction for people who go to the Baltimore Harbor. When she is out and doing tours like this summer, to get the opportunity to see her or go on board, check it out and chat with the crew is a great opportunity for anyone.”
Jeff Buchheit, executive director of the Pride of Baltimore said that the crew had planned to open the ship for deck tours in Clayton but that plan had to be scrapped because of exposure to COVID.
“We want to keep everyone safe,” Mr. Buchheit said. “We are so disappointed because we were looking forward to participating in Clayton’s 150th anniversary celebration festivities. We welcome everyone to view Pride II and our educational display dockside before the ship departs Saturday afternoon, though. And, as always, we are so grateful for the hospitality of the people of Clayton!”
