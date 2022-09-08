OGDENSBURG — It wasn’t hard to tell if the third graders from Madill Elementary School enjoyed their tour of the tall ship, Nao Trinidad, that was docked in Ogdensburg Thursday morning.
The smiles on their faces said it all.
The two classes from Madill were just a small portion of the nearly 600 students who will take class trips to see the tall ship that will be docked in the city through Sunday. The Nao Trinidad has been touring the St. Lawrence River and Great Lakes as part of the 2022 Tall Ships Challenge and stopped in Ogdensburg as it travels east and ultimately south all the way to Puerto Rico.
Harlow Rhoden was one of the Madill students in Andrea McDonald’s class that visited Thursday.
“I liked it,” Harlow said after leaving the tour of the tall ship, “but I am kind of afraid of heights so it was kind of scary.”
The 8-year-old also learned something about the tall ship, which is a replica of the captain ship of what was called the Armada del Maluco commanded by Ferdinand Magellan.
“I learned that it was made before the Titanic,” she said with a smile.
Waiting to enter the Nao Trinidad, Carrie Wright, a third grade teacher from Madill, said that her students were excited about boarding the tall ship.
“I think we are very lucky for this to be coming to Ogdensburg,” Ms. Wright said. “I have heard nothing but excitement from the kids.”
One of her third graders, Olivia Johnson, anxiously awaited to board the ship.
“I want to see if the pirates collected any treasure,” she said.
Laura J. Pearson, executive director of the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce, was excited for the opportunity for anyone to tour the unique vessel.
“We are trying everything we can to bring things to Ogdensburg that are different and unique. This is one of them,” she said.
Ms. Pearson said it was important that students from Ogdensburg’s elementary schools as well as Little River School, Canton, were able to visit the ship and learn about its history.
There were a number of people who visited the tall ship and could be spotted taking photos.
One of those people was Margaret A. Haggerty, Ogdensburg.
“It’s so cool. It’s such a neat thing,” she said.
Ship tours will be available Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Boarding passes can be purchased at the dock, or online at the county chamber’s website for $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 12. Family passes are $35 and that includes two adults and three children. Children younger than 5 get in for free. With the purchase of a boarding pass, you will also gain free entry to the Frederic Remington Art Museum and the Ogdensburg History Museum.
With the arrival of the Nao Trinidad, the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce and the county chamber, in partnership with the city and sponsors Defelsko and America 1 Realty, are holding the three-day Old River Fest in the city’s Greenbelt.
Ms. Pearson said that a variety of activities have been planned for the weekend including a “pirate parade,” children’s activities and vendors in the Greenbelt.
“We are planning all kinds of fun activities and adding more everyday. This will be a fun, family event that will celebrate our rich history and our beautiful city. We hope everyone will come out and enjoy all the festivities and tour the ship,” Ms. Pearson said.
The following is the schedule of events for the three-day Old River Fest:
Friday, Sept. 9
— 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.: ship tours
— 5 to 8 p.m.: Old River Fest Block Party at the Frederic Remington Art Museum. Live music by Double Axel and there will be an assortment of food trucks available.
Saturday, Sept. 10
— 8:30 a.m.: registration/start of the Old River Fest 5K Run/Walk along the Maple City Trail hosted by the Ogdensburg Recreation Department and Recreation Commission. Call 315-393-1980 for more information.
— 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.: ship tours
— 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: vendors in the Greenbelt
— 12:30 p.m.: pirate parade. Wear your pirate costume and walk with the parade from the Dobisky Center to Tall Ship Nao Trinidad;
— 1 to 3 p.m.: Kids activities in Morissette Park, Raingutter Regatta hosted by the Ogdensburg Public Library, face painting by Ogdensburg Command Performances
— 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.: live music in the park with performances by Jaynie Trudell and Merryweather at the Morissette Park gazebo.
Sunday, Sept. 11
— 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.: ship tours
— Plein Air hosted by SLC Arts. Local artists are invited to set up at the dock to paint the tall ship and surrounding scenery. All work will be for sale on site during creation as well as on display at the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center in Potsdam following the event.
Margaret A. Haggerty, Ogdensburg, takes a photo of the tall ship, Nao Trinidad, Thursday morning. The tall ship is open for tours through Sunday at Ogdensburg’s docks. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times
