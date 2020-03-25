CHAUMONT — The latest album from Tas Cru has been in the top 10 of blues albums charts in the U.S. since its release a few weeks ago, but there’s some sad irony involved in the situation for the eclectic local blues man.
The 10-song album is called “Drive On,” but the artist, like the rest of us dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, has had his wheels put on lock-down.
Tas Cru, aka Rick Bates, is accustomed to traveling the U.S. where his brand of blues, mixed with swing, some shuffle, along with ballads and a touch of rock, have become well known and appreciated.
He did get in a major national tour this year, but earlier this month, he lost the bookings for two major festivals and one planned for May looks also doubtful.
“It’s affecting bookings, that’s for sure,” said Mr. Bates, echoing a refrain for musicians across the land. “And it’s affected future bookings because people are unsure. They don’t want to talk about scheduling performances and things like that right now.”
But the musical road warrior can take some solace in that “Drive On,” his ninth album (11th when counting two children’s albums) is landing near the top on blues charts and tracks from it are getting airplay on satellite radio.
“Blues radio, all over, has been very receptive,” Mr. Bates said in a phone interview from his home in Chaumont. “It gets a little easier after you’ve had a couple of successful albums. Those people get piles of new music all the time, but if they recognize your name, they’ll be more likely to open it — not that someone else they don’t know doesn’t have a greater or better product. There’s only so much time for them to review things.”
Like his other albums, Mr. Bates wrote all the tunes on ‘Drive On.” One song on it, “Save Me,” seems particularly foreboding:
“That song was just written about my observations about traveling around. We’ve been hearing so much about how things are getting better for everyone. But I’m seeing more homeless people on the streets than I’ve ever seen and I kind of wonder about that,” he said. “That’s really what the song is about. Now, with this new situation, that means even more I guess.”
Mr. Bates plays his customized Fender Startocaster guitar on “Save Me,” his “go-to-guitar.” His style and sound on it has echoes of Mark Knopfler, founder of Dire Straits.
“It’s funny, you’re the second person who has said that to me,” Mr. Bates said. “ That’s quite a compliment because he’s quite a virtuoso. I can see where the sound may be similar. It tends to be very clean and warm with the way he approaches his guitar tone.”
For the first time in his albums, Mr. Bates highlights the tenor sax in “Dive On.” The instrument is featured on seven of the songs. The instrument is played by Anthony Terry from Houston who leads the No Refund Band in that city.
“He’s a fellow I met in Memphis, and we played together a few times,” Mr. Bates said. “We talked about doing some work together and it happened that on this record, I made the decision that I wanted to do something a little bit different for the sound. I usually have harmonica as the other main instrument heard. I wanted to go with him and brighten up the sound a little bit.”
On many of the tracks, the tenor sax seems to sneak into the tunes.
“That’s what I like to do with my productions and learned to enjoy,” Mr. Bates said. “I like to build layers in songs — introduce in the beginning, all the sounds that are going to be heard in the song. Then I peel them away and start adding them in with more prominence as the song builds.”
Mr. Bates uses another musical pal that he met on the road for slide guitar work on “Drive On.” He met Gabe Stillman of Williamsport, Pa., 11 years ago at one of Mr. Bates’s blues education program when Mr. Stillman was 14. He now leads the Gabe Stillman Band.
“I’ve done a couple of tours with him and when I put this album together, I liked the way he played and invited him to play some slide on three of the songs,” Mr. Bates said.
For backing vocals, Mr. Bates once again turned to Mary Ann Casale of Hannawa Falls for some selections on “Drive On.”
“She has a great voice and a great ear for harmony,” Mr. Bates said. “It doesn’t take her long to figure out what needs to be done in the studio. And she’s become even more and more skilled at helping and creating ideas for backing vocal parts. It isn’t just the same structure that you would normally hear in that kind of music.”
“Drive On” is the second album for Mr. Bates, after 2008’s “Memphis Song,” on the Subcat Records label out of Syracuse founded by Ron Keck, owner engineer.
“It’s great to work with him and also have the added support of the label resources behind you,” Mr. Bates said. “Being an independent artist that I am, I got very used to having things done my way and he respects that I get the final call on any artistic or creative decisions. But he’ll tell me when he thinks it’s not a good idea, and I love that. You need people to tell you what they think, not just what they think you want to hear. You’re looking through a very narrow lens.”
