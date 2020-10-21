CHAUMONT — Tas Cru, like most musicians, has been off the road for the past several months because of the pandemic. But he’s been enjoying watching the journey of his latest album as it rides high on the music charts.
Since its release in March, “Drive On,” his ninth album, has been one of the most popular blues albums in the country. This week the Roots Music Report, for the 37th straight week, listed “Drive On” in the Top 50 in the blues album category. In 18 of those weeks, the album was in the Top 10.
Roots Music Report, which compiles radio airplay data from stations around the globe that play all forms of roots music, is the number one independent music chart in the world.
Tas Cru, aka Rick Bates, said sales have also been strong.
“Physical CDs are basically sold at shows,” Mr. Bates, Chaumont, said. “But digital purchase of my music has been incredibly strong. I might even break even on this one,” he added with a laugh.
Like his other albums, Mr. Bates wrote all 10 tunes on “Drive On.”
He attributed a few factors to the album’s popularity, beginning with the basics:
“It sounds good,” he said. “People like the songs.”
The songs on “Drive On” are also getting play on a variety of platforms, from SiriusXM to digital streaming platforms like Pandora and Spotify.
“It’s widely distributed,” Mr. Bates said. “It’s heard on one platform and the next thing you know, it’s popping up on another platform. Radio is one, and that’s where it’s charting. There’s no one locus that’s generating its success. It’s across multiple platforms.”
He was also able to put in some live shows before the pandemic closed things down.
“I’m lucky that I got to play the songs from the album out in front of some major audiences prior to the pandemic,” Mr. Bates said. “I was on tour from January until the middle of March in some pretty decent venues. There was the whole word-of-mouth thing because I got to play it live.”
Mr. Bates plans to release his next album next year, but fans can get a preview of its sounds at 6 p.m. Saturday when he hosts “Fly on the Wall Live”: A Tas Cru Rehearsal from Subcat Studio.”
“Drive On” was the second album for Mr. Bates, after 2008’s “Memphis Song,” on the Subcat Records label out of Syracuse founded by Ron Keck, owner engineer.
“Fly on the Wall Live” will be an official rehearsal session for Mr. Bates’s 2021 album, scheduled to be titled, “Broke Down and Busted Up.” He will be joined by several musicians at Subcat Studios.
“A lot of people have been doing these virtual performances. I’ve done one or two,” Mr. Bates said. “But I kind of shied away from them. I think any of those online performances need to have some production quality to them.”
Mr. Bates has done a few other online events with high quality production values.
“But even with those, I think people are tired of seeing just yet another video performance,” he said. “So Subcat and I decided to do something different. We’d have a performance of a live, real rehearsal in progress. It’s like a reality show where people can see musicians in their act as they work through the material. They can see what a rehearsal is actually like.”
The rehearsal will be streamed on Facebook Live, where viewers will be able to ask questions and post comments.
“It’s something different,” Mr. Bates said. “I’m not putting a virtual tip jar out there.”
Five cameras will be active at the session.
“It’s a real serious production,” Mr. Bates said. “It’s a professional rehearsal in a professional setting. It’s not just a bunch of guys sitting around their living room. Those are fine too, but this is going to be very well produced.”
Mr. Bates said he has “a bit of a national audience” and that “Fly on the Wall” could be a way to showcase Subcat Studios.
“I want them to see what a great facility it is and what they’re doing and what their capabilities are in downtown Syracuse,” he said. “I believe in Ron Keck and that studio so much and what they do for me. If there’s any way I can help them in terms of notoriety, I certainly want to do that.”
